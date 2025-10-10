Congress Sets Sights on Solo Campaign in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Elections

The Congress party has declared its intention to contest all 11 available seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections, scheduled for next year. The focus is on five graduates' and six teachers' constituencies, with an emphasis on youth and teacher representation.

According to Ajay Rai, Chief of State Congress, the party has registered five lakh graduate and two lakh teacher voters. The aim is to amplify the grassroots voices silenced in past elections marred by alleged malpractices by the BJP.

Notably, potential candidates have been named as seat coordinators, including Vikrant Vashishtha and Raghuraj Singh Pal among others. A 'Connect Centre' has been established to streamline election strategy, with senior Congress leaders taking charge to ensure a focused campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)