Congress Sets Sights on Solo Campaign in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Elections
The Congress party announced plans to field candidates for all 11 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. Emphasizing representation of youth and teachers, they plan to register extensive graduate and teacher voter bases. Five coordinators have been named as they prepare for an independent electoral campaign against the BJP.
The Congress party has declared its intention to contest all 11 available seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections, scheduled for next year. The focus is on five graduates' and six teachers' constituencies, with an emphasis on youth and teacher representation.
According to Ajay Rai, Chief of State Congress, the party has registered five lakh graduate and two lakh teacher voters. The aim is to amplify the grassroots voices silenced in past elections marred by alleged malpractices by the BJP.
Notably, potential candidates have been named as seat coordinators, including Vikrant Vashishtha and Raghuraj Singh Pal among others. A 'Connect Centre' has been established to streamline election strategy, with senior Congress leaders taking charge to ensure a focused campaign.
