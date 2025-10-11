Alaska Summit: A Cracked Foundation in U.S.-Russia Relations

Two months following the handshake between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin at a military base in Alaska, the anticipated warming of U.S.-Russia relations faces uncertainty. A senior Russian diplomat has voiced concerns over the lack of progress since the Anchorage summit.

The meeting aimed to persuade the U.S. to support a peace deal in Ukraine favorable to Moscow and foster stronger ties with America. However, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov indicated that little has been achieved, blaming the U.S. for not responding to Russia's willingness to rebuild relations.

Despite these setbacks, Putin remains cautiously optimistic, inviting further discussion. Yet, Trump's frustrations are evident, given the absence of scheduled talks and disagreements over military aid to Ukraine, underscoring the complexities and fragility of current diplomatic exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)