Left Menu

France's Political Turmoil: Lecornu Reappointed as Prime Minister

Sébastien Lecornu has been reappointed as the French Prime Minister by President Emmanuel Macron, just days after his resignation. This move aims to resolve one of France's most significant political crises in recent times. The reappointment has drawn mixed reactions from political leaders across different parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 02:36 IST
France's Political Turmoil: Lecornu Reappointed as Prime Minister
Sébastien Lecornu

In an unexpected twist, Sébastien Lecornu has been reappointed as France's Prime Minister by President Emmanuel Macron, just days after Lecornu's resignation. The decision aims to navigate through the severe political crisis plaguing the nation.

Political reactions were swift, with the move branded as a 'democratic disgrace' by critics such as Jordan Bardella of the National Rally Party. Marine Le Pen echoed this sentiment, condemning the maneuver as a manipulation. In contrast, others acknowledge Lecornu's potential to guide the country through turbulent times, emphasizing the importance of unity.

The political spectrum is sharply divided with upcoming debates expected to shape the future of France. Lecornu's immediate task is to stabilize the situation, restore public confidence, and ensure functional governance. As the situation unfolds, all eyes are on the Elysee Palace and the political strategies that will emerge from this reappointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-China Trade Tensions Roil Global Markets as Trump Hikes Tariffs

U.S.-China Trade Tensions Roil Global Markets as Trump Hikes Tariffs

 Global
2
Hostages' Return: A Diplomatic Endeavor

Hostages' Return: A Diplomatic Endeavor

 United States
3
U.S. Considers Export Controls on Boeing Parts Amid China Tensions

U.S. Considers Export Controls on Boeing Parts Amid China Tensions

 United States
4
Wall Street Scare: Trump's Tariff Turmoil Triggers Market Mayhem

Wall Street Scare: Trump's Tariff Turmoil Triggers Market Mayhem

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025