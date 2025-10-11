France's Political Turmoil: Lecornu Reappointed as Prime Minister

In an unexpected twist, Sébastien Lecornu has been reappointed as France's Prime Minister by President Emmanuel Macron, just days after Lecornu's resignation. The decision aims to navigate through the severe political crisis plaguing the nation.

Political reactions were swift, with the move branded as a 'democratic disgrace' by critics such as Jordan Bardella of the National Rally Party. Marine Le Pen echoed this sentiment, condemning the maneuver as a manipulation. In contrast, others acknowledge Lecornu's potential to guide the country through turbulent times, emphasizing the importance of unity.

The political spectrum is sharply divided with upcoming debates expected to shape the future of France. Lecornu's immediate task is to stabilize the situation, restore public confidence, and ensure functional governance. As the situation unfolds, all eyes are on the Elysee Palace and the political strategies that will emerge from this reappointment.

