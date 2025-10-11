Sébastien Lecornu Reappointed: Navigating France's Political Crossroads

In a surprising political maneuver, President Emmanuel Macron has reappointed Sébastien Lecornu as Prime Minister of France just four days after his resignation. This decision is aimed at addressing what is being described as France's most severe political crisis in decades.

Reactions to Lecornu's return are mixed, with leaders from various parties voicing strong opinions. Jordan Bardella of the National Rally Party criticized the move as a "democratic disgrace," while outgoing Budget Minister Amelie de Montchalin emphasized the necessity of passing a budget to stabilize the country's finances.

Cries of disapproval echoed from Marine Le Pen and Mathilde Panot, who see this as an extension of Macron's controversial governance. However, some, like former Minister Philippe Baptiste and outgoing Health Minister Catherine Vautrin, express confidence in Lecornu's ability to unite political forces and restore stability.

