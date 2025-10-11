Left Menu

Sébastien Lecornu Reappointed: Navigating France's Political Crossroads

President Emmanuel Macron has reappointed Sébastien Lecornu as Prime Minister, just four days after his resignation, in an effort to resolve France's severe political crisis. Although Lecornu accepts the challenge of stabilizing the government, reactions range from support to fierce criticism across the political spectrum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 03:12 IST
Sébastien Lecornu Reappointed: Navigating France's Political Crossroads
Sebastien Lecornu

In a surprising political maneuver, President Emmanuel Macron has reappointed Sébastien Lecornu as Prime Minister of France just four days after his resignation. This decision is aimed at addressing what is being described as France's most severe political crisis in decades.

Reactions to Lecornu's return are mixed, with leaders from various parties voicing strong opinions. Jordan Bardella of the National Rally Party criticized the move as a "democratic disgrace," while outgoing Budget Minister Amelie de Montchalin emphasized the necessity of passing a budget to stabilize the country's finances.

Cries of disapproval echoed from Marine Le Pen and Mathilde Panot, who see this as an extension of Macron's controversial governance. However, some, like former Minister Philippe Baptiste and outgoing Health Minister Catherine Vautrin, express confidence in Lecornu's ability to unite political forces and restore stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-China Trade Tensions Roil Global Markets as Trump Hikes Tariffs

U.S.-China Trade Tensions Roil Global Markets as Trump Hikes Tariffs

 Global
2
Hostages' Return: A Diplomatic Endeavor

Hostages' Return: A Diplomatic Endeavor

 United States
3
U.S. Considers Export Controls on Boeing Parts Amid China Tensions

U.S. Considers Export Controls on Boeing Parts Amid China Tensions

 United States
4
Wall Street Scare: Trump's Tariff Turmoil Triggers Market Mayhem

Wall Street Scare: Trump's Tariff Turmoil Triggers Market Mayhem

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025