Kim Jong Un Showcases New Missile at Military Parade

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over a grand military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party. During the event, the new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile was exhibited, highlighting North Korea's advanced military capabilities, according to state media KCNA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 11-10-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 04:28 IST
In a display of military might, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un spearheaded a substantial military parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of the country's ruling Workers' Party, state media KCNA reported on Saturday.

Amidst the festivities, the parade featured the unveiling of the formidable Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, underscoring North Korea's growing strategic arsenal.

The event served as a stark reminder of the nation's emphasis on military prowess under Kim Jong Un's leadership, drawing attention from around the globe.

