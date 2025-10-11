Kim Jong Un Showcases New Missile at North Korean Parade

Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, orchestrated a significant military parade showcasing the latest intercontinental ballistic missile, Hwasong-20. The parade, steeped in ceremony, drew international leaders and dignitaries, underscoring North Korea's military ambitions.

The event, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party, was characterized by grand celebrations that began on Thursday. The display of military might came as a statement of power and strategic capability in the region, reflecting North Korea's ongoing commitment to its military goals.

During the parade, Kim delivered an inspiring speech, extending his 'warm encouragement' to the troops stationed abroad and emphasizing the heroism of the North Korean military. Additionally, discussions were held with former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who participated in the celebrations, signaling the importance of international ties for North Korea.