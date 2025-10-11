Left Menu

Unveiling Power: North Korea's New Missile Parade

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un showcased the country's most formidable nuclear-armed military arsenal, including a new intercontinental ballistic missile, during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party. The event emphasized Kim's diplomatic efforts and intent to impact global geopolitical dynamics.

Updated: 11-10-2025 05:59 IST
In a grand display of military might, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un unveiled his regime's most powerful nuclear-armed assets at a prominent military parade, underscoring his growing international diplomacy and continued arsenal expansion.

The parade, which marked the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party, saw the debut of the Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, touted by state media as the strongest nuclear strategic weapon yet. It was an opportunity for Kim to demonstrate North Korea's enhanced military capabilities.

Foreign dignitaries, including distinguished officials from China and Russia, were in attendance, underscoring Kim's embrace of a "new Cold War" ethos and a move towards breaking isolation by reinforcing alliances against Western powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

