US-Venezuela Clash at UN: Tensions Escalate Over Drug Cartel Strikes

The U.S. and Venezuela faced off at a UN Security Council meeting over U.S. military strikes against drug-cartel-associated Venezuelan boats. The Trump administration defended the action as necessary for eradicating drug cartels, while Venezuela condemned it as a prelude to armed conflict, seeking support from Russia and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 11-10-2025 06:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 06:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States clashed with Venezuela and its allies at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday. The Trump administration made a firm declaration to use its full might to eliminate drug cartels, while Venezuela anticipated a potential armed attack, following U.S. military strikes on boats linked to drug trafficking.

Venezuela accused U.S. President Donald Trump of attempting to dethrone President Nicolás Maduro, describing the situation as a threat to both regional and international stability. The Trump administration claimed that three of the boats targeted in the strikes originated from Venezuela and asserted that the conflict justified the military action.

Amidst support for Venezuela from Russia and China, most UN council members urged de-escalation and adherence to the UN Charter. U.S. officials defended the strikes, labeling drug cartels as violent threats warranting the use of force. Venezuela countered by requesting the council's recognition of U.S. military actions as a threat to peace.

