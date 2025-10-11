Left Menu

Trump's Federal Layoffs Amid Government Shutdown Sparks Political Tensions

President Donald Trump initiated federal workforce layoffs blaming Democrats amidst the government shutdown. Approximately 300,000 workers are affected, with cuts in key departments such as Treasury and Health. Democrats resist, demanding health insurance extensions, while unions contest the legality of the layoffs in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 07:05 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 07:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has taken decisive action amid the government shutdown, laying off thousands of federal workers. The cuts hit departments such as Treasury and the U.S. health agency, with roughly 300,000 civil servants facing job loss due to a downsizing campaign earlier this year.

Blaming Democrats, Trump called the layoffs a 'Democrat-oriented' event, despite Republicans holding congressional majorities. Negotiations continue, with Democrats seeking continued health insurance subsidies. Trump's freeze on $28 billion infrastructure funds for states with large Democratic populations adds further tension.

Legal challenges have emerged, with labor unions suing over alleged illegal firing during a shutdown. The issue awaits a court hearing, adding legal intricacies to the political standoff. Despite these tensions, some Republicans, like Senator Susan Collins, express concern over the workforce reductions.

