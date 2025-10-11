Trump's Federal Layoffs Amid Government Shutdown Sparks Political Tensions

President Donald Trump has taken decisive action amid the government shutdown, laying off thousands of federal workers. The cuts hit departments such as Treasury and the U.S. health agency, with roughly 300,000 civil servants facing job loss due to a downsizing campaign earlier this year.

Blaming Democrats, Trump called the layoffs a 'Democrat-oriented' event, despite Republicans holding congressional majorities. Negotiations continue, with Democrats seeking continued health insurance subsidies. Trump's freeze on $28 billion infrastructure funds for states with large Democratic populations adds further tension.

Legal challenges have emerged, with labor unions suing over alleged illegal firing during a shutdown. The issue awaits a court hearing, adding legal intricacies to the political standoff. Despite these tensions, some Republicans, like Senator Susan Collins, express concern over the workforce reductions.