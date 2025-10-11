OBC Uproar: Maharashtra's Maratha Reservation Policy Sparks Massive Protests

Maharashtra's recent government resolution granting the Maratha community the ability to obtain Kunbi caste certificates has provoked significant backlash. Leading the charge, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar expressed vehement opposition, arguing that this decision threatens to inflict substantial harm upon the state's Other Backward Class (OBC) community.

Wadettiwar emphasized the potential for widespread infiltration and fraudulent claims to OBC status, undermining genuine members' rights. He implored the government to retract the resolution, warning that failing to address these concerns could lead to escalating public anger.

Joining the outcry, NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh echoed these sentiments during the massive OBC march in Nagpur. He criticized the ruling party's assurances, cautioning that the decision jeopardizes OBCs' educational, political, and employment prospects, and urged the resolution's cancellation to avert further protest escalation.

