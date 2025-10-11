Exclusion of Female Journalists from Afghan Minister's Presser Sparks Outrage

The absence of female journalists from a recent press conference involving Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has ignited a political firestorm in India, with opposition leaders calling the situation 'unacceptable' and 'an insult to women'. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to women's rights, amid claims that the exclusion showed a convenient posturing of women's empowerment from one election to another.

The handling of the presser in New Delhi, where female reporters were notably absent, drew substantial criticism, particularly as it coincided with the eve of the International Day of the Girl Child. The Congress party expressed shock that the Indian government accepted such 'ban on female journalists' as part of the terms set by visiting Taliban officials.

Prominent figures from various parties, including former Congress minister P Chidambaram and Trinamool Congress MPs, have openly criticized the government, labeling the incident a betrayal of India's democratic values and a moral compromise on gender equality. They urged a robust response from Indian officials to uphold the nation's standing on the world stage.

