Exclusion of Female Journalists from Afghan Minister's Presser Sparks Outrage

The absence of female journalists at a press conference with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in India sparked criticism from various political figures. Congress leaders and MPs from other parties demanded explanations from Prime Minister Modi, expressing concerns about women's rights and India's diplomatic stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 11:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The absence of female journalists from a recent press conference involving Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has ignited a political firestorm in India, with opposition leaders calling the situation 'unacceptable' and 'an insult to women'. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to women's rights, amid claims that the exclusion showed a convenient posturing of women's empowerment from one election to another.

The handling of the presser in New Delhi, where female reporters were notably absent, drew substantial criticism, particularly as it coincided with the eve of the International Day of the Girl Child. The Congress party expressed shock that the Indian government accepted such 'ban on female journalists' as part of the terms set by visiting Taliban officials.

Prominent figures from various parties, including former Congress minister P Chidambaram and Trinamool Congress MPs, have openly criticized the government, labeling the incident a betrayal of India's democratic values and a moral compromise on gender equality. They urged a robust response from Indian officials to uphold the nation's standing on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

