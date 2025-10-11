Rahul Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi Over Exclusion of Women Journalists

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a vehement criticism at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, condemning the absence of female journalists from a press conference held by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi.

Gandhi asserted that by permitting this 'exclusion,' Modi signals weakness in defending women's rights, contradicting his pro-women slogans such as 'Nari Shakti'.

The press event was organized by Taliban officials, reportedly ignoring suggestions from the Indian side to include women journalists, underlining the broader criticism of Afghanistan's policies towards women's participation in public spaces.