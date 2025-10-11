Chandrababu Naidu Celebrated for Transformational Leadership
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has congratulated Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on achieving a cumulative 15 years as Chief Minister. The Governor lauded Naidu's visionary leadership and expressed confidence in the state's future development. Naidu expressed gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people.
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer congratulated Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for completing a cumulative 15 years in office. Nazeer expressed confidence in Naidu's visionary leadership to propel the state's development.
The Governor shared his commendation via social media, highlighting Naidu's transformational impact on the state and wishing him good health to continue his service.
In response, Naidu thanked the Governor and voiced his honor at serving the people, reaffirming his dedication to the role. Naidu's tenure spans unique periods, first as CM of united Andhra Pradesh and later as leader of its reorganized state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
