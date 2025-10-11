Controversy Strikes NCP Over Remarks on Diwali Shopping

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has announced its intention to issue a show cause notice to party MLA Sangram Jagtap over controversial remarks regarding Diwali shopping. According to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Jagtap's comments encouraged shoppers to favor Hindu shopkeepers, stirring significant concerns.

Pawar stressed that Jagtap's statements were inconsistent with the NCP's established policies and objectives. The party is firm in its stance that such personal views are unacceptable for its members. As a result, disciplinary action in the form of a show cause notice is deemed necessary.

Representing the Ahmednagar assembly constituency, Jagtap has come under scrutiny following the death of his father, Arunkaka Jagtap. Pawar highlighted the weight of responsibilities that come with his position, urging Jagtap to exercise caution in both behavior and speech.