Afghan Foreign Minister Emphasizes Strengthening India-Afghanistan Ties

Amid a backdrop of tense relations with Pakistan, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited India, heralding hopes for stronger bilateral ties. His visit included a stop at Darul Uloom Deoband, one of South Asia's most influential Islamic seminaries, where he received a warm welcome.

Muttaqi's agenda included discussions about future diplomatic exchanges between the two countries, with plans to send new Afghan diplomats to India. He shared aspirations for greater collaboration, particularly in advancing regional projects like Iran's Chabahar port, a site currently impeded by U.S. sanctions.

The visit marks the first by a senior Taliban official to India since the group's resurgence four years ago, highlighting a cautious shift in diplomatic dynamics, despite India's lack of formal recognition of the Taliban government.

(With inputs from agencies.)