Afghan Foreign Minister Emphasizes Strengthening India-Afghanistan Ties

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited India, expressing optimism about stronger India-Afghanistan relations. During his visit to Darul Uloom Deoband, a prominent Islamic seminary, he thanked the local reception and discussed future diplomacy, including sending Afghan diplomats to India and enhancing joint efforts on regional projects like Chabahar port.

Updated: 11-10-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 15:45 IST
Amir Khan Muttaqi
  • India

Amid a backdrop of tense relations with Pakistan, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited India, heralding hopes for stronger bilateral ties. His visit included a stop at Darul Uloom Deoband, one of South Asia's most influential Islamic seminaries, where he received a warm welcome.

Muttaqi's agenda included discussions about future diplomatic exchanges between the two countries, with plans to send new Afghan diplomats to India. He shared aspirations for greater collaboration, particularly in advancing regional projects like Iran's Chabahar port, a site currently impeded by U.S. sanctions.

The visit marks the first by a senior Taliban official to India since the group's resurgence four years ago, highlighting a cautious shift in diplomatic dynamics, despite India's lack of formal recognition of the Taliban government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

