BJP Refutes Allegations of Vandalism at TMC Office

The ruling BJP in Tripura denied any vandalism at the TMC office in Agartala, accusing the opposition of staging a scripted drama. BJP's spokesperson claimed the TMC aimed to tarnish Tripura's image, while a TMC delegation visited the state following allegations of office vandalism by BJP supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 11-10-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:12 IST
BJP Refutes Allegations of Vandalism at TMC Office
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The BJP has categorically denied claims of vandalism at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in Agartala, asserting that the opposition party's visit to the state was pre-planned theater. Speaking at a press conference, Subarata Chakraborty, BJP's chief spokesperson in Tripura, stated that the facility was fully intact and faced no damage.

Chakraborty accused the TMC of intending to besmirch Tripura's reputation in West Bengal, citing the alleged attack on BJP members in north Bengal as evidence of unrest there. He emphasized that the alleged incident in Agartala was a mere facade.

The TMC had dispatched a six-member delegation claiming their state headquarters was vandalized by BJP supporters. In response to their inability to secure transportation post-arrival, Chakraborty suggested vehicle owners were unwilling to assist due to the delegation's purported motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

