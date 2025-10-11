Left Menu

Global Unity Needed to Tackle Challenges, Says Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged global unity to tackle crises like climate change, pandemics, and food insecurity at the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference. He celebrated India's achievements, such as meeting Paris Agreement targets and supporting global health and food security. Birla also highlighted India's democratic values and women empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:02 IST
Global Unity Needed to Tackle Challenges, Says Lok Sabha Speaker
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

Speaking at the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the necessity for global collaboration to address prevalent global crises, including climate change, pandemics, and food insecurity. He stressed that these issues transcend national borders and require collective solutions.

Birla lauded India's efforts in meeting Paris Agreement targets ahead of schedule. Highlighting initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, he pointed out India's global responsibility toward climate action and sustainable development.

The Speaker elaborated on India's role in promoting global food security and health rights. He noted India's significant contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed women's growing participation in governance, underlining India's democratic heritage rooted in ancient civilization and panchayat traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turmoil in Ivory Coast: Protests, Arrests, and Presidential Ambitions

Turmoil in Ivory Coast: Protests, Arrests, and Presidential Ambitions

 Cote d'Ivoire
2
Tutor's Violent Outburst: Assault Over Homework

Tutor's Violent Outburst: Assault Over Homework

 India
3
ADR Defends Alleged False Affidavit in Supreme Court Amidst Electoral Roll Controversy

ADR Defends Alleged False Affidavit in Supreme Court Amidst Electoral Roll C...

 India
4
Historic May 13 Square in Madagascar Reopens Amid Protests

Historic May 13 Square in Madagascar Reopens Amid Protests

 Madagascar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025