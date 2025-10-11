Global Unity Needed to Tackle Challenges, Says Lok Sabha Speaker

Speaking at the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the necessity for global collaboration to address prevalent global crises, including climate change, pandemics, and food insecurity. He stressed that these issues transcend national borders and require collective solutions.

Birla lauded India's efforts in meeting Paris Agreement targets ahead of schedule. Highlighting initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, he pointed out India's global responsibility toward climate action and sustainable development.

The Speaker elaborated on India's role in promoting global food security and health rights. He noted India's significant contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed women's growing participation in governance, underlining India's democratic heritage rooted in ancient civilization and panchayat traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)