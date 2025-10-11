Left Menu

JMM's Standby: Decisive Moves Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections

Amid the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) demands respectable seat allocation from the INDIA bloc by October 14. JMM, planning to contest at least 12 seats, stresses alliance unity within Mahagathbandhan while preparing independently for any potential separations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:06 IST
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has made clear its intentions regarding the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections, demanding a fair share of seats from the INDIA bloc by October 14. Failing which, the party's central committee may decide to forge its own path.

Supriyo Bhattacharya, JMM's central general secretary, emphasized the party's readiness to contest at least 12 seats, reflecting their commitment within the Mahagathbandhan alliance. Bhattacharya highlighted the precedence set in Jharkhand where the JMM offered equitable seat distribution to its partners, including Congress and RJD.

The urgency for clarity arises as Bihar's electoral nomination process begins, and with elections scheduled for November 6 and 11. JMM's stance signifies a crucial juncture for the Mahagathbandhan coalition, potentially impacting its electoral strategy and unity ahead of crucial polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

