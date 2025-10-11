Tensions Escalate: TLP's Protest March Faces Police Resistance in Pakistan

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)'s protest march, aimed at demonstrating against Israel's military actions in Gaza, erupted into violence as it approached Islamabad, resulting in significant clashes with the police.

TLP leaders reported that 11 of their supporters were shot dead, a claim that authorities have neither confirmed nor denied.

Police allege that at least 40 officers were injured as they struggled to maintain order amidst the unrest, which saw tens of thousands of TLP supporters using heavy vehicles to overcome police blockades.

