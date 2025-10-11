Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: TLP's Protest March Faces Police Resistance in Pakistan

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) faced violent clashes with police as they marched towards Islamabad to protest against Israel's actions in Gaza. The confrontation resulted in reported casualties and injuries, with TLP claiming 11 supporters killed. Authorities counter that police faced injuries as they attempted to control the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)'s protest march, aimed at demonstrating against Israel's military actions in Gaza, erupted into violence as it approached Islamabad, resulting in significant clashes with the police.

TLP leaders reported that 11 of their supporters were shot dead, a claim that authorities have neither confirmed nor denied.

Police allege that at least 40 officers were injured as they struggled to maintain order amidst the unrest, which saw tens of thousands of TLP supporters using heavy vehicles to overcome police blockades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

