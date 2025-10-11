Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Revamps Healthcare Infrastructure Amid Criticisms of Past Neglect

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced major improvements in the healthcare infrastructure of the national capital, addressing what she described as 'major gaps' left by previous administrations. In a statement to the press after a comprehensive review of city hospitals, Gupta criticized former governments for their lack of implementation regarding health modules, stating, 'When we look at big hospitals, the required machinery is not there at all... What can be more unfortunate?'

Since assuming office, Gupta's administration has initiated numerous measures aimed at strengthening medical services. She reported that essential machinery has been installed, including ensuring that ventilators across hospitals are fully operational. Gupta also highlighted the increase in hospital capacity, with bed availability exceeding demand, and emphasized ongoing efforts to address a remaining 10% gap in medicine availability, which is actively being managed.

In a poignant act of redressal, the Chief Minister distributed cheques to the families of healthcare workers who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, criticizing former government lapses in compensating these frontline heroes. Gupta apologized to these families for previous delays, stating, 'These people's applications had been pending for years... I apologize to all these families, and today we have distributed the money that is their right.' She reiterated her government's commitment to acknowledging and rectifying past oversights.

