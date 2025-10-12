Trump's Troop Payment Amidst Federal Shutdown: A Call to Action
During the federal government shutdown, President Trump plans to pay troops by reallocating unused research and development funds. The shutdown, in its 11th day, stems from a financial deadlock with Democrats over healthcare subsidies. Trump has committed to cooperating on healthcare if the government reopens.
Amidst the ongoing federal government shutdown, President Donald Trump announced his decision to redirect unused research and development funds to pay military salaries. This decision highlights the growing tensions in a fiscal deadlock that has persisted for 11 days.
President Trump, through a statement on Truth Social, declared his intention to utilize his authority as Commander in Chief to ensure troop payments. This development comes as approximately $8 billion originally set for research initiatives will be rerouted if the shutdown persists past October 15.
The impasse, fueled by the Republican majority's failure to secure necessary Senate votes, centers around healthcare subsidy disputes. As Democrats demand continued support for the Affordable Care Act, Trump offers conditional cooperation to resolve the shutdown, mandating an end to Democratic opposition before any policy negotiations.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- shutdown
- federal
- government
- troops
- payment
- research
- development
- healthcare
- Senate
ALSO READ
Trump Directs Pentagon to Ensure Troops Are Paid Amid Government Shutdown
Trump Orders Troop Payments Amid Rollercoaster Government Shutdown
Trump Directs Financial Move to Pay Troops Amid Government Shutdown
Cuban Foreign Ministry Denies U.S. Claims of Troops in Ukraine
Trump's Plan to Pay Troops Amid Government Shutdown