Tejashwi Yadav's Bold Promise: Reality or Political Ploy?

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has made a bold electoral promise of providing a government job for every household in Bihar, should his party come to power. This announcement has garnered mixed reactions from the public and political observers alike.

While some dismiss it as a mere election tactic, others view it as a potential solution to Bihar's significant unemployment problem, a factor that has led to considerable out-migration for work.

Adding to the skepticism, Bihar's recent caste survey indicated the state has nearly 2.97 crore families against a backdrop of just 26.5 lakh existing government jobs, making the feasibility of Yadav's promise a subject of intense debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)