Tejashwi Yadav's Bold Promise: Reality or Political Ploy?

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav promises a government job for every household in Bihar if voted to power, sparking mixed reactions. Critics see it as a poll gimmick, while some hope for employment improvement. The promise faces skepticism given the state's current job statistics and historical out-migration trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-10-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 10:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has made a bold electoral promise of providing a government job for every household in Bihar, should his party come to power. This announcement has garnered mixed reactions from the public and political observers alike.

While some dismiss it as a mere election tactic, others view it as a potential solution to Bihar's significant unemployment problem, a factor that has led to considerable out-migration for work.

Adding to the skepticism, Bihar's recent caste survey indicated the state has nearly 2.97 crore families against a backdrop of just 26.5 lakh existing government jobs, making the feasibility of Yadav's promise a subject of intense debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

South Asia’s Economy Booms, but World Bank Warns of Deep Structural Challenges

Not How Much, But How You Tax: IMF Study Reframes Path to Economic Takeoff

Developing nations face new debt peril as IMF flags local market vulnerabilities

Turning Informality into Opportunity: How Small Entrepreneurs Fuel Developing Nations

