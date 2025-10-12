Trump Names Scavino to Lead Presidential Personnel Office
President Donald Trump has appointed Dan Scavino, formerly Deputy Chief of Staff, as head of the White House Presidential Personnel Office. This announcement, made on Truth Social, follows Sergio Gor's transition to his new role as the U.S. ambassador to India.
