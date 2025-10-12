Left Menu

Trump Names Scavino to Lead Presidential Personnel Office

President Donald Trump has appointed Dan Scavino, formerly Deputy Chief of Staff, as head of the White House Presidential Personnel Office. This announcement, made on Truth Social, follows Sergio Gor's transition to his new role as the U.S. ambassador to India.

In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump has tapped Dan Scavino to lead the White House Presidential Personnel Office. The announcement was disclosed via Trump's Truth Social account early Sunday.

Scavino, who had been serving as the Deputy Chief of Staff, steps into the role formerly held by Sergio Gor. Gor now embarks on a new diplomatic journey as the U.S. ambassador to India.

This strategic appointment comes at a crucial time as the Trump administration continues to shape its team for pressing national and international agendas.

