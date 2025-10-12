Trump Names Scavino to Lead Presidential Personnel Office

In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump has tapped Dan Scavino to lead the White House Presidential Personnel Office. The announcement was disclosed via Trump's Truth Social account early Sunday.

Scavino, who had been serving as the Deputy Chief of Staff, steps into the role formerly held by Sergio Gor. Gor now embarks on a new diplomatic journey as the U.S. ambassador to India.

This strategic appointment comes at a crucial time as the Trump administration continues to shape its team for pressing national and international agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)