Amid escalating border tensions, Afghanistan announced on Sunday that it has killed 58 Pakistani soldiers. This action was described as retaliation for what Afghan authorities have termed as continuous breaches of its territory and airspace by Pakistani forces.

The allegation follows charges from Afghanistan that earlier in the week, Pakistan conducted bombings in Kabul and a market located in the country's eastern region. Although these claims have been made, Pakistan has not accepted responsibility for the attacks.

The Taliban regime's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, has declared that Afghan armed forces successfully seized 25 Pakistani military posts. In these operations, 58 Pakistani soldiers were reportedly killed and an additional 30 were injured.

