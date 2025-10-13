Left Menu

Trump Extends Hand of Cooperation to Iran Amid Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump aims to extend an olive branch to Iran during a speech to Israel's parliament. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, however, declined an invitation to a related summit in Egypt, citing continued threats and sanctions against Iran.

Updated: 13-10-2025 15:40 IST
President Donald Trump will extend a hand of friendship to Iran in a speech before Israel's parliament, scheduled for Monday, as per the speech excerpts. Trump, welcomed in Israel, is expected to address the Knesset before flying to Egypt for a peace summit aimed at establishing stability in Gaza.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, however, declined Egypt's invitation to the summit. In a post on X early Monday, he mentioned that while Iran favors diplomatic engagement, neither he nor President Pezeshkian can engage with leaders who threaten and sanction Iran.

The situation highlights the ongoing tensions between Iran and other international players despite diplomatic overtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

