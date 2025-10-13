Shankaracharya's Crusade: Cow Vigilantes Enter Bihar Politics

In a bold political move, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati declared on Monday that cow vigilantes will contest all 243 assembly seats in Bihar. This decision follows the conclusion of his 'Gau Mata Sankalp Yatra', aimed at persuading voters against cow slaughter.

Observing a strong cultural attachment to cow protection in Bihar, Saraswati highlighted the widespread public support he witnessed across the state's districts. He criticized mainstream parties for sidestepping cow protection issues, prompting him to back independent candidates and support parties aligned with his ideology.

While avowing that he is not entering politics, Saraswati plans to campaign intensively for the 'gau rakshak' candidates, emphasizing his dedication to dharma over politics. He also attributed cow slaughter to 'USTRA' - a mix of ignorance, political apathy, and smuggling, and plans to tackle these through his political strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)