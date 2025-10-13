Governor Demands Action After Shocking Incident

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has called for immediate and stern action following the alleged gang rape of a medical student in Durgapur, describing the incident as "very shocking." During his visit to Durgapur, he emphasized the necessity of preventing such occurrences in the future.

Governor Bose, who arrived in Durgapur amid rising public outrage, has already requested details regarding the incident. He stated that those responsible will face strict measures, underscoring the significance of addressing this issue seriously.

The incident has sparked political tensions between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP. Two additional arrests on Monday bring the total number of arrests to five. The medical student, originally from Jaleswar in Odisha, was attacked on October 10 during an outing with a friend. Police assure that the investigation is a priority.