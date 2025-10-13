Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire: Hostages Freed as Peace Dawns in Gaza

Hamas released 20 hostages and Israel freed over 1,900 prisoners as part of a US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza. Trump's visit to Israel coincided with the pause in hostilities, seen as a step towards peace in the Middle East. International leaders gathered in Egypt to support the agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:54 IST
On Monday, Hamas released all 20 remaining hostages, marking a pivotal moment in the US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza. The agreement, which paused a brutal two-year conflict, also saw Israel release over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners.

President Donald Trump, visiting Israel to celebrate the ceasefire, hailed the deal as the war's end, setting the stage for enduring peace in the Middle East. Trump is set to discuss postwar plans in Egypt, joined by leaders from over 20 nations.

Meanwhile, Gaza's Health Ministry reported recovering 200 bodies since the ceasefire began, underscoring the conflict's heavy toll. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed relief at the hostages' release, urging all parties to uphold their commitments for lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

