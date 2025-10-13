Summit for Peace: World Leaders Gather to End Israel-Hamas Conflict

In a critical effort to end the long-standing Israel-Hamas conflict, global leaders are convening at the 'Summit for Peace' in Sharm el-Sheikh. Co-chaired by US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, the summit aims to build on a breakthrough ceasefire that ended conflict in Gaza.

While direct Israeli and Hamas delegations are absent, key decisions are anticipated. These include securing a peacekeeping mission, rebuilding Gaza, and forming a post-war government. A joint statement from Trump and el-Sissi is expected to outline strategic steps toward achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

Funding and international cooperation remain vital as the summit seeks a collective vision for Gaza's future. As global influencers unite, the summit may chart a path forward, with discussions involving significant international participation and oversight to prevent a relapse into violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)