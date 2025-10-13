Starmer Joins Global Leaders in Landmark Gaza Peace Summit

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has joined global leaders in Egypt to finalize a peace plan for Gaza, following the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages. Starmer expressed a profound sense of relief from 10 Downing Street in London at the recent developments, while acknowledging the ongoing challenges.

The ceasefire, announced by President Donald Trump, marked the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. As the first phase concludes, focus shifts to implementing Trump's Gaza peace plan, including governance and the disarming of Hamas. Starmer acknowledged international diplomatic efforts crucial to reaching this historic point.

The summit will also address Gaza's reconstruction needs after extensive conflict. The UK has pledged substantial humanitarian aid, aiming to rebuild infrastructure and restore essential services. The Conservative opposition criticized Starmer's role, questioning his contribution to the ceasefire negotiations, which they credit to Trump and allies.

