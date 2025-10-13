Left Menu

Starmer Joins Global Leaders in Landmark Gaza Peace Summit

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer joins global leaders in Egypt to finalize a peace plan for Gaza after the Israel-Hamas ceasefire resulted in hostage releases. He expressed relief and emphasized diplomacy's role in the ceasefire, aiming to aid Gaza's recovery after years of conflict and devastation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:26 IST
Starmer Joins Global Leaders in Landmark Gaza Peace Summit
Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has joined global leaders in Egypt to finalize a peace plan for Gaza, following the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages. Starmer expressed a profound sense of relief from 10 Downing Street in London at the recent developments, while acknowledging the ongoing challenges.

The ceasefire, announced by President Donald Trump, marked the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. As the first phase concludes, focus shifts to implementing Trump's Gaza peace plan, including governance and the disarming of Hamas. Starmer acknowledged international diplomatic efforts crucial to reaching this historic point.

The summit will also address Gaza's reconstruction needs after extensive conflict. The UK has pledged substantial humanitarian aid, aiming to rebuild infrastructure and restore essential services. The Conservative opposition criticized Starmer's role, questioning his contribution to the ceasefire negotiations, which they credit to Trump and allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Navigates Seat-Sharing Talks in Pre-Election Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Navigates Seat-Sharing Talks in Pre-Election Bihar

 India
2
Tamil Nadu's Elephant Conservation Debate: NGO Raises Concerns Over Contract

Tamil Nadu's Elephant Conservation Debate: NGO Raises Concerns Over Contract

 India
3
Sarkozy's Downfall: A Tale of Corruption and Consequences

Sarkozy's Downfall: A Tale of Corruption and Consequences

 France
4
Karur Stampede Probe Sparks Judicial Controversy

Karur Stampede Probe Sparks Judicial Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025