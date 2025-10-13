India's Strategic Move or Missed Opportunity at Gaza Peace Summit

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has raised questions on India's choice to send a Minister of State to the Gaza peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, instead of senior representation. This gathering sees heads of state from around the world, including notable figures such as US President Donald Trump.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh stands in contrast amid a high-profile assemblage of world leaders. While acknowledging Singh's competence, Tharoor suggests India's decision might indicate a strategic distance, potentially limiting the nation's influence on critical issues of regional stability.

The summit follows the activation of President Trump's Gaza peace plan amid ongoing humanitarian crises, underlined by alarming malnutrition rates reported by the World Health Organisation in Gaza. Israeli operations have resulted in significant casualties, adding to the urgency of regional discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)