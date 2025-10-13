The Dawn of Peace: Hostage Release Marks New Era in Middle East

In a significant breakthrough, all 20 remaining living hostages held by Hamas have returned to Israel as per President Trump's Gaza peace initiative. This release marks the onset of a new phase in the Middle Eastern peace efforts, receiving a warm welcome from global leaders including India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Expressing his support, Modi acknowledged the courage of the freed hostages and their families, crediting President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu for their unwavering commitment to peace. The move comes as part of a broader plan wherein Israel will free nearly 2,000 prisoners, underscoring a transformative shift towards a stable and peaceful Gaza.

Despite the ceasefire, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, exacerbated by shortages of essential supplies. The World Health Organisation has highlighted alarming malnutrition levels, reinforcing the urgent need for redevelopment efforts to ensure a brighter future for the region's inhabitants.

(With inputs from agencies.)