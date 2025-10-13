Final Salute: Tributes Flow for Fallen Jawan in Jammu

An Indian Army jawan, Lance Naik Harvinder Saini, was laid to rest with full military honors in his native village near Jammu after succumbing to medical complications on duty in Ladakh, officials reported on Monday.

Top military officials, including Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, paid their respects and offered condolences to Saini's family. The funeral rites saw a significant turnout from locals, who organized a rally adorned with the national tricolour to commemorate his valor.

The community's deep respect was palpable as Saini's mortal remains, wrapped in the national flag, journeyed from Leh to his village, Arnia Kalan. The community rallied in homage to the fallen soldier, symbolically saluting his dedication and sacrifice.

(With inputs from agencies.)