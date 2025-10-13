Left Menu

Final Salute: Tributes Flow for Fallen Jawan in Jammu

An Indian Army jawan, identified as Lance Naik Harvinder Saini, was cremated with military honors in Jammu after passing away due to medical issues while on duty in Ladakh. Northern Army Commander and other officials paid homage, as villagers organized a tricolour rally to honor his sacrifice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian Army jawan, Lance Naik Harvinder Saini, was laid to rest with full military honors in his native village near Jammu after succumbing to medical complications on duty in Ladakh, officials reported on Monday.

Top military officials, including Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, paid their respects and offered condolences to Saini's family. The funeral rites saw a significant turnout from locals, who organized a rally adorned with the national tricolour to commemorate his valor.

The community's deep respect was palpable as Saini's mortal remains, wrapped in the national flag, journeyed from Leh to his village, Arnia Kalan. The community rallied in homage to the fallen soldier, symbolically saluting his dedication and sacrifice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

