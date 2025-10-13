Germany Seeks Peace Talks with U.S. on Ukraine War

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced intentions to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the cessation of the war in Ukraine. Merz highlighted the significance of international cooperation in achieving peace.

In his post on X, he expressed confidence that global unity could lead to positive outcomes, citing the Gaya peace plan as an example of successful diplomatic efforts.

He remarked, 'Today is proof that when the international community stands together, peace can be achieved.'

