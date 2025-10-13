Left Menu

Dollar Surges Amid Easing U.S.-China Trade Tensions

The U.S. dollar strengthened against major currencies as President Trump moderated his rhetoric on China, reversing previous losses. Trade tensions initially led to selloffs in currencies and cryptocurrencies, but the dollar rebounded with easing tensions, supported by remarks from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:09 IST
Dollar Surges Amid Easing U.S.-China Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar gained strength against other major currencies on Monday, driven by a shift in tone from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding trade tensions with China. This change followed a period of market volatility triggered by Trump's earlier announcement of 100% tariffs on Chinese goods.

The dollar's recent performance contrasted with a widespread selloff in currencies and cryptocurrencies, spurred by fears of intensified trade friction during Trump's Liberation Day. Market participants expressed concerns after President Trump hinted at further trade barriers, which initially weakened the dollar.

Markets were calmed as Trump softened his stance, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism about de-escalating tensions. Despite political developments in France and Japan impacting the euro and yen, the dollar was buoyed by its status as a safe haven currency, with the index rising to 99.32.

(With inputs from agencies.)

