Left Menu

Trump's 51st Claim: Operation Sindoor's Abrupt Halt

Former US President Donald Trump claims, for the 51st time, to have used tariffs to halt Operation Sindoor. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticizes India's PM for staying silent on this claim while praising Trump's peace efforts in Gaza. Ramesh shared a video where Trump mentions mediation in India-Pakistan conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:14 IST
Trump's 51st Claim: Operation Sindoor's Abrupt Halt
Trump
  • Country:
  • India

US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of using tariffs to cease Operation Sindoor have drawn attention once again. This marks the 51st time Trump has asserted his role in forcing India's hand through economic measures.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh condemned the Indian Prime Minister's silence on the matter, even as he commends Trump's peace endeavors in Gaza. Ramesh highlighted Trump's claim of resolving eight global conflicts, including Indo-Pak tensions.

Amidst India's stance that the conflict cessation with Pakistan was bilaterally managed, Trump's narrative continues to stir political discourse. Meanwhile, Modi welcomed the release of hostages under Trump's Gaza plan, supporting his alleged peace initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
3
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025