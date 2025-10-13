Trump's 51st Claim: Operation Sindoor's Abrupt Halt
Former US President Donald Trump claims, for the 51st time, to have used tariffs to halt Operation Sindoor. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticizes India's PM for staying silent on this claim while praising Trump's peace efforts in Gaza. Ramesh shared a video where Trump mentions mediation in India-Pakistan conflicts.
- Country:
- India
US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of using tariffs to cease Operation Sindoor have drawn attention once again. This marks the 51st time Trump has asserted his role in forcing India's hand through economic measures.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh condemned the Indian Prime Minister's silence on the matter, even as he commends Trump's peace endeavors in Gaza. Ramesh highlighted Trump's claim of resolving eight global conflicts, including Indo-Pak tensions.
Amidst India's stance that the conflict cessation with Pakistan was bilaterally managed, Trump's narrative continues to stir political discourse. Meanwhile, Modi welcomed the release of hostages under Trump's Gaza plan, supporting his alleged peace initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
