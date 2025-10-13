Lalu Prasad Shapes RJD's Contenders Amidst Seat-Sharing Uncertainty

Amidst the ongoing seat-sharing uncertainty within the INDIA bloc in Bihar, RJD president Lalu Prasad made decisive moves on Monday by personally handing out party tickets to his preferred candidates. This bold action took place even as the Rashtriya Janata Dal, which leads the alliance in the state, has yet to finalize a formal seat-sharing strategy.

The return of Lalu Prasad and his wife, former CM Rabri Devi, to their 10, Circular Road residence in Patna from a court appearance in Delhi sparked chaotic scenes. Hopeful candidates, who had been summoned to the residence, left jubilant with party symbols in hand.

Among the noteworthy candidates securing RJD tickets were Sunil Singh from Parbatta and seasoned politician Narendra Kumar Singh, alias Bogo, from Matihani. The selections are seen as part of a broader strategy led by Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu's son, aimed at attracting support from the Bhumihar community, traditionally aligned with the BJP-led NDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)