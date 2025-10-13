El-Sissi Declares Trump's Mideast Proposal a 'Last Chance' for Peace
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi calls US President Donald Trump's Mideast peace plan the 'last chance' for regional peace. He emphasizes the need for a two-state solution, advocating for Palestinian statehood alongside Israel. El-Sissi awards Trump the Order of the Nile, Egypt's top civilian honor.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi described US President Donald Trump's Mideast peace proposal as the 'last chance' for peace within the region during a summit with global leaders.
Emphasizing the necessity of a two-state solution, President El-Sissi insisted that Palestinians deserve their own independent state alongside Israel.
Amid praise for the peace plan's potential, El-Sissi honored Trump with the Order of the Nile, Egypt's highest civilian award, highlighting the importance of international diplomacy.
