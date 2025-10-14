Calls for Justice Surge Amid Political Storm Over IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide

In a mounting political controversy, opposition leaders have escalated their demands for action against the Haryana government following the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. In his final note, Kumar accused senior officers of harassment, demanding an urgent response to the allegations.

The impasse continues as Kumar's family refuses consent for an autopsy, seven days after the tragic event. Political figures, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, are set to lend their support to the grieving family, amplifying the call for justice.

The government faces increasing pressure as stakeholders, including Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, meet with involved parties. Meanwhile, law enforcement has initiated a thorough investigation into the incident, pledging impartiality and transparency in their proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)