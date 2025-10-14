United Front Marches on Thane: Protests Against Civic Corruption
Activists from Maha Vikas Aghadi, joined by MNS workers, marched to Thane Municipal Corporation, protesting corruption and civic issues. The demonstration highlighted problems like traffic woes and unauthorized building. Leaders demanded transparent administration and criticized officials, emphasizing their united stance against mismanagement ahead of upcoming civic polls.
On Monday, a coalition of activists from Maha Vikas Aghadi, including Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), joined forces with MNS workers in a demonstration against the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters, showcasing an unusual unity before the civic polls.
The protest condemned rampant corruption, mismanagement, and citizen challenges like traffic congestion, water shortages, and unauthorized constructions in Thane. Beginning at Gadkari Rangayatan, the marchers carried saffron flags and chanted against the administration, though Congress leaders initially stayed away but joined in later.
The delegation, with figures such as Sena's Rajan Vichare and MNS' Abhijit Panse, entailed a meeting with Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao. They demanded a white paper on officer promotions and criticized administration, particularly targeting Deputy Commissioner Shankar Patole, recently involved in a bribery scandal.
