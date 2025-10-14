Left Menu

United Front Marches on Thane: Protests Against Civic Corruption

Activists from Maha Vikas Aghadi, joined by MNS workers, marched to Thane Municipal Corporation, protesting corruption and civic issues. The demonstration highlighted problems like traffic woes and unauthorized building. Leaders demanded transparent administration and criticized officials, emphasizing their united stance against mismanagement ahead of upcoming civic polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-10-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 00:21 IST
United Front Marches on Thane: Protests Against Civic Corruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, a coalition of activists from Maha Vikas Aghadi, including Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), joined forces with MNS workers in a demonstration against the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters, showcasing an unusual unity before the civic polls.

The protest condemned rampant corruption, mismanagement, and citizen challenges like traffic congestion, water shortages, and unauthorized constructions in Thane. Beginning at Gadkari Rangayatan, the marchers carried saffron flags and chanted against the administration, though Congress leaders initially stayed away but joined in later.

The delegation, with figures such as Sena's Rajan Vichare and MNS' Abhijit Panse, entailed a meeting with Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao. They demanded a white paper on officer promotions and criticized administration, particularly targeting Deputy Commissioner Shankar Patole, recently involved in a bribery scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
3
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025