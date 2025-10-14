Left Menu

Defiant MLA Stages Protest Outside Bihar CM's Residence

JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal staged a protest near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence, demanding a party ticket for the upcoming assembly polls. Despite being stopped by security, Mandal refused to leave until his demands were addressed. He threatened to stay put until he received a favorable response.

In a dramatic turn of events, JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal staged a protest outside the residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, voicing his demand for a party ticket for the upcoming assembly polls.

Mandal, who is seeking his fifth consecutive term from the Gopalpur seat in Bhagalpur district, arrived at 1, Anney Marg accompanied by supporters chanting slogans.

Despite being stopped by security due to a lack of appointment, Mandal sat resolutely at the gate, vowing not to move until his demand for the party symbol was addressed by the CM himself.

