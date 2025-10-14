Madagascar in Turmoil: President Dissolves Assembly Amid Protests

In a dramatic escalation of political tension, Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina announced on Tuesday the dissolution of the national assembly. This move comes as he faces mounting pressure from youth-led protests and significant military defections that have forced him to leave the country.

The decree announcing the dissolution, shared on social media, claimed consultation with assembly and Senate leaders, although its legal standing remains ambiguous. Despite intense public pressure, Rajoelina delivered a defiant speech from an undisclosed location, declaring his refusal to resign.

Meanwhile, opposition parties are rapidly collecting signatures in a bid to initiate impeachment proceedings. The situation continues to develop as protests, driven by Generation Z, persist across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)