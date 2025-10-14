Left Menu

Greek Labor Unrest Escalates Amid Controversial Reforms

Greek workers, including ship crews and train operators, held a nationwide strike against proposed labor reforms extending work hours. The conservative government claims the reforms enhance market flexibility, while unions argue they undermine worker rights. Strikes aligned with a parliamentary vote on the bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:25 IST
Greek workers took a stand on Tuesday, immobilizing ships and halting trains in protest against proposed labor reforms that include extending working hours in the private sector.

This strike is the second organized by Greece's major unions, GSEE and ADEDY, this month, coinciding with Parliament's considerations on the conservative government's reforms. Crowds of striking workers, from educators to medical professionals and journalists, rallied in Athens and across the nation as lawmakers debated the bill.

The controversial draft law proposes that private sector employers can demand up to 13 working hours a day, far exceeding the current eight. While the government argues it fosters a more flexible labor market, unions contend it erodes workers' rights in a nation struggling with undeclared work and low average wages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

