Kenvue Under Fire: Tylenol Controversy Sparks Market Turmoil

Kenvue, the maker of Tylenol, faces significant challenges as it navigates through a public relations crisis exacerbated by high-profile political involvement. Activist investor Starboard Value's influence led to managerial shifts, while additional scrutiny came after President Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. questioned Tylenol's safety.

The allegations that Tylenol is linked to autism significantly impacted Kenvue's market value, resulting in a 9% drop in shares. This has led to a strategic review of the company's operations, with options on the table including potential sales or spin-offs of certain business units.

As legal battles continue, including an appeal against a court's dismissal of lawsuits alleging Tylenol's involvement in autism, Kenvue's future remains uncertain. Strategic attempts are hindered by the market's reaction to the controversy, leaving the brand's well-being hanging in the balance.