Left Menu

Kenvue Under Fire: Tylenol Controversy Sparks Market Turmoil

Kenvue faces a tumultuous period as it deals with investor pressure, management changes, and allegations linking Tylenol to autism. The controversy triggered by U.S. President Trump's remarks and FDA warnings has led to a significant drop in market value and strategic reevaluation, complicating potential company sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:42 IST
Kenvue Under Fire: Tylenol Controversy Sparks Market Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kenvue, the maker of Tylenol, faces significant challenges as it navigates through a public relations crisis exacerbated by high-profile political involvement. Activist investor Starboard Value's influence led to managerial shifts, while additional scrutiny came after President Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. questioned Tylenol's safety.

The allegations that Tylenol is linked to autism significantly impacted Kenvue's market value, resulting in a 9% drop in shares. This has led to a strategic review of the company's operations, with options on the table including potential sales or spin-offs of certain business units.

As legal battles continue, including an appeal against a court's dismissal of lawsuits alleging Tylenol's involvement in autism, Kenvue's future remains uncertain. Strategic attempts are hindered by the market's reaction to the controversy, leaving the brand's well-being hanging in the balance.

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Allegations: Former MP's Son Faces Legal Battle

High-Profile Allegations: Former MP's Son Faces Legal Battle

 India
2
Legal Drama Unfolds as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awaits New Chief Minister

Legal Drama Unfolds as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awaits New Chief Minister

 Pakistan
3
UN Aid Convoy Targeted in Ukraine: A Humanitarian Crisis

UN Aid Convoy Targeted in Ukraine: A Humanitarian Crisis

 Ukraine
4
IMF Raises India's Growth Forecast Amid Global Economic Shifts

IMF Raises India's Growth Forecast Amid Global Economic Shifts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025