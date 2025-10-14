Madagascar in Turmoil: President Dissolves Parliament Amidst Rebellion

The political crisis in Madagascar escalates as President Andry Rajoelina dissolved the lower house of parliament on Tuesday, amidst growing unrest.

A decree issued by Rajoelina, and disseminated via social media, announced the immediate dissolution of the National Assembly, triggering further uncertainty.

This development follows the defection of an elite military unit to join protests demanding Rajoelina's resignation. The president, fearing for his safety, has fled Madagascar, adding to the opacity of the situation.

