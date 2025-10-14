Left Menu

Madagascar in Turmoil: President Dissolves Parliament Amidst Rebellion

Madagascar is facing political turbulence after President Andry Rajoelina dissolved the National Assembly amid a military rebellion. Rajoelina fled the country as an elite military unit sided with anti-government protests. His current whereabouts are unknown, prompting uncertainty across the nation.

Updated: 14-10-2025 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Madagascar

The political crisis in Madagascar escalates as President Andry Rajoelina dissolved the lower house of parliament on Tuesday, amidst growing unrest.

A decree issued by Rajoelina, and disseminated via social media, announced the immediate dissolution of the National Assembly, triggering further uncertainty.

This development follows the defection of an elite military unit to join protests demanding Rajoelina's resignation. The president, fearing for his safety, has fled Madagascar, adding to the opacity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

