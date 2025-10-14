High Stakes in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajya Sabha Elections
Sat Sharma, BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate, gains a boost as People's Conference president Sajad Lone decides his party will abstain from the upcoming elections. Lone criticizes Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, while stressing the non-BJP alliances and party relations in the fiercely contested election.
Sat Sharma, the BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections, received unexpected support when Sajad Lone, leader of the People's Conference, declared his party would abstain from voting. This move potentially strengthens Sharma's position amid a tight race for the sensitive Jammu and Kashmir seats.
Lone emphatically criticized Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, asserting he would rather face severe consequences than cast his vote for the National Conference. He voiced frustration over perceived dictatorial attitudes towards voting directions within the state's political landscape.
The upcoming polls are being framed as a litmus test for political allegiances in Jammu and Kashmir. Lone's remarks suggest a growing scrutiny of Abdullah's actions, specifically regarding any implied alignments with the BJP, which could impact his standing with the electorate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
