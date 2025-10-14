Left Menu

Azam Khan Rejects Government Security Over Financial Strain

Prominent Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has declined the government-provided security due to financial constraints. Despite the government's offer of eight police personnel, Khan's family asserts they cannot bear the associated costs. Khan, facing legal challenges, seeks clarity on the government's intentions regarding his security needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Azam Khan, a notable figure from the Samajwadi Party, has declined the security cover provided by the government, citing financial constraints as the reason for his decision.

The leader's Y category security, comprising eight police personnel, was reinstated after his release on bail following a lengthy 23-month imprisonment. However, due to financial difficulties, Khan's family claims they cannot sustain the costs of maintaining the security detail.

While Khan acknowledges the necessity of security based on threat perception, he expresses concern over the lack of formal communication about the reinstated cover. The former minister, embroiled in multiple legal cases, particularly emphasizes the need for transparency from the government concerning his security arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

