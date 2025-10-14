Azam Khan Rejects Government Security Over Financial Strain

Azam Khan, a notable figure from the Samajwadi Party, has declined the security cover provided by the government, citing financial constraints as the reason for his decision.

The leader's Y category security, comprising eight police personnel, was reinstated after his release on bail following a lengthy 23-month imprisonment. However, due to financial difficulties, Khan's family claims they cannot sustain the costs of maintaining the security detail.

While Khan acknowledges the necessity of security based on threat perception, he expresses concern over the lack of formal communication about the reinstated cover. The former minister, embroiled in multiple legal cases, particularly emphasizes the need for transparency from the government concerning his security arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)