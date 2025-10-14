Left Menu

Opposition Leaders Rally for Electoral Reforms in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, opposition leaders, including Raj Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray, united to meet election officials over concerns about irregularities in the voters' list and demanded the use of VVPAT in the upcoming local body polls. They questioned the absence of Special Intensive Revision, citing discrepancies like duplicate voter registrations.

In a significant political move, opposition leaders in Maharashtra, including Raj Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray, came together to address concerns with the state's electoral process. The coalition, meeting with senior election officials, aims to rectify irregularities in the voters' rolls ahead of crucial local body elections.

The leaders raised the alarm on issues ranging from duplicate voter registrations to the absence of a Special Intensive Revision similar to Bihar's recent exercise. This call for transparency also included demands for the implementation of the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) system to ensure election integrity.

With political alliances in focus, the opposition sought a concrete response from the Election Commission regarding dual voter registrations of migrants and pushed for a revision of the current voter lists. The discussions hinted at a potential larger opposition bloc formation, drawing attention to broader political strategies.

