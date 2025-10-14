BHP Eyes Return to Copper Belt Mining

BHP's Chief Executive has revealed potential plans to revive abandoned mines in the historic copper-rich regions of the United States. The mining giant is actively evaluating opportunities in Arizona's Globe-Miami area, a significant move towards leveraging untapped resources.

The decision comes as a result of policies implemented under former President Trump, which led to an increase in exploration activities within the United States. These policies have indirectly prompted BHP to reassess and potentially expand its mining ventures in Arizona.

CEO Mike Henry highlighted that the company views the US as a promising frontier for copper mining, given the strategic regulatory changes. The ongoing review could lead to a rejuvenation of the region's mining industry and economic development.

