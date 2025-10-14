Left Menu

Political Maneuvering: JSP's Strategic Moves in Raghopur

The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) has declared Chanchal Singh as its candidate for Raghopur, dismissing speculations about Prashant Kishor contesting there. With Tejashwi Yadav targeting a seat hat-trick, rumors swirl about Yadav possibly contesting from Phulparas too, a seat historically linked to Bihar's political shifts.

Updated: 14-10-2025 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) put an end to speculations about Prashant Kishor's potential candidacy against Tejashwi Yadav by announcing its candidate for Raghopur.

JSP's national president, Uday Singh, handed the party symbol to Chanchal Singh for Raghopur, a significant assembly seat in Vaishali district.

Unlike the previous candidate announcements made at bustling press conferences, this decision was revealed discreetly, away from media scrutiny.

Adding to the political intrigue, speculations suggest Yadav may also contest from Phulparas, reminiscent of historical victories like Karpoori Thakur's in 1977.

(With inputs from agencies.)

